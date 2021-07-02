Johnny Cueto, LaMonte Wade Jr. complete incredible 1-3-1 putout

Wade Jr.'s barehanded flip completes 1-3-1 putout with Cueto originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whenever Johnny Cueto is on the mound for the Giants, something unique is bound to happen.

In the bottom of the second inning of Thursday's game between the Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Christian Walker tapped a slow roller towards first base and it very easily could have been an unassisted putout for Cueto.

Instead, Cueto was unable to glove the ball as he ran towards first base. Luckily for Cueto and the Giants, first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. was there to save the day.

Wade Jr. grabbed the ball with his left hand and flipped the ball to a backpedaling Cueto, who beat Walker to the bag to record the first out of the inning.

A 1-3-1 putout isn't something that happens every day.

Cueto briefly was visited by the Giants' trainers after the play, but stayed in the game and ended up allowing two runs in the inning.

Wade Jr. predominantly plays the outfield, but he entered Thursday's game with a perfect fielding percentage in 88 chances (82 putouts, six assists) over 13 games at first base this season.

With Brandon Belt on the Injured List for an undetermined amount of time due to a knee injury, the Giants will need Wade Jr. to hold his own at first base.

And if he keeps making plays like the one he did Thursday night, the team should be just fine at first base until Belt returns.

