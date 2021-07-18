Johnny Cueto, Harrison Bader share funny interaction after shimmy

Bader had funny reaction to Cueto shimmy in Giants-Cards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Johnny Cueto's shimmy is one of the most unique pitching motions in MLB, and one of his opponents on Sunday, Harrison Bader, got a kick out of the delivery during the Giants' game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cueto loves to throw hitters out of rhythm with his shimmy, changing it up throughout the game.

We saw his triple shimmy wind-up throw Colorado Rockies hitters off earlier this season, but Bader ended up drawing a walk in this at-bat.

Cueto ended up throwing five innings in the outing, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out five.