Johnny Cueto, Harrison Bader share funny interaction after shimmy
Bader had funny reaction to Cueto shimmy in Giants-Cards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Johnny Cueto's shimmy is one of the most unique pitching motions in MLB, and one of his opponents on Sunday, Harrison Bader, got a kick out of the delivery during the Giants' game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Everybody loves a good shimmy 😂 pic.twitter.com/ELXVpmobaR
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 18, 2021
Cueto loves to throw hitters out of rhythm with his shimmy, changing it up throughout the game.
We saw his triple shimmy wind-up throw Colorado Rockies hitters off earlier this season, but Bader ended up drawing a walk in this at-bat.
Cueto ended up throwing five innings in the outing, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out five.