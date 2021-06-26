Johnny Cueto fed off packed Oracle in Giants' 2-0 win over A's

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Pavlovic
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Showman' Cueto fed off packed Oracle in Giants' win vs. A's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Curt Casali had not started a game since last Sunday, and with the way the Giants had Buster Posey's schedule set, Casali wasn't supposed to see the field again until this Sunday. Knowing that he would have a full week off between appearances, Casali went hard in the weight room and on the field before Friday's series opener against the A's -- and then he found out he would be starting. 

Posey's back tightened up a bit as he took swings in the cage before the game, so the Giants turned to Casali about two hours before first pitch. If Casali was feeling any fatigue, it all went away the second he stepped into the remodeled home bullpen at Oracle Park.

For the first time in 21 months, the Giants opened up their jewel of a ballpark with no restrictions. The fans arrived early and in huge numbers, and they were already lathered up by the time Cueto started throwing warm-up pitches to Casali. The catcher soaked it all in and knew Cueto was in for a good night.

"He's a showman," Casali said. "He feeds off high-energy situations. I could feel it in the bullpen. He was nodding his head a lot like he was happy that there were a lot of people in the crowd."

Cueto took that energy to the mound, overpowering the A's in a 2-0 win that was the 11th shutout of the year for the Giants, their ninth win in 10 games, and their 49th of the season. They are 23 games above .500 and appear to only be getting stronger. And perhaps they are. 

At their peak, the Giants had a big homefield advantage on the shores of McCovey Cove, and not just because the cold and windy nights make opponents uncomfortable. They sold the place out for more than 500 consecutive games and fed off that energy. They did the same Friday night in front of 36,928, the biggest crowd at Oracle Park since Bruce Bochy said goodbye. 

Cueto was the perfect person to be on the mound as the Giants celebrated their "reopening." He pitched seven shutout innings in one of his sharpest outings since he returned from Tommy John surgery, and the Giants gave him an early run and then a second one on Casali's homer. Both veterans tried to soak in the atmosphere, particularly Cueto, who has always gravitated toward the spotlight. He pumped his fist after big strikeouts, made a show of his first foreign substance check by an umpire, and twirled on the mound after striking out Matt Chapman and Matt Olson to get out of a jam in the fifth. 

"Fans can really give us energy. It's truly incredible. For Johnny, who might have been struggling his last couple of starts, kind of grinding, that gave him an extra level of adrenaline to go out there and give us his best stuff," Casali said. "He pitched so well. It's funny how well he responds to big situations and cheers in the stands. It was really fun to be a part of."

In the tightest spots, Cueto went to his fastball, repeatedly blowing it by A's hitters with runners on. He threw 50 fastballs overall, catching the A's by surprise. Casali said he thought it was Cueto's best fastball life of the season.

"He was mixing the four-seam in with the two-seamers and it had some serious bite to it," he said. "It just felt like the A's kind of waited for changeups and slow stuff the entire day. They weren't getting too many good swings on the heater so we kept throwing it and getting easy outs, ground balls, quick innings."

Cueto got through seven innings for just the third time in a dozen starts this year. He pumped four-seamers in the seventh, getting a couple of soft flyouts to cap his night. After his 102nd pitch, Cueto took his cap off and walked slowly off the mound. He looked up at the roaring crowd the entire way back to the dugout, nodding and then giving a quick salute. 

"I looked around," Cueto said. "It felt really good. I saw the fans and that's what we like."

Cueto wasn't the only one to sneak a peak at the packed house. After Casali hit his second homer in his last three starts, he looked up at the fans behind the home dugout and raised a hand to salute his wife. Two innings later, Gabe Kapler stood on the top step and watched Chad Pinder walk out to pinch-hit against Jake McGee.

RELATED: Giants have "concerns" as Belt hits IL

This was Kapler's first time managing the Giants without any restrictions at the ballpark, and the crowd was twice as big as any other at Oracle Park in his tenure. He snuck a peek before settling in to watch McGee strike out Pinder.

"We saw last year how (Pinder) can change the game with one swing of the bat and I think the fans recognized that and recognized how big the moment was," Kapler said. "I think Jake felt that. I did take a pause and look around at the very end and saw all our fans on our feet and saw most every seat filled, if not all of them, at the end there. I think it was special for the players in the dugout and all of us as staff, as well."

Recommended Stories

  • Athletics vs. Giants Highlights

    Casali, Cueto lead the Giants to a 2-0 win vs A's

  • Big Giants crowds, Crazy Crab Sandwiches returning to Oracle Park

    The Giants will go back to full capacity on Friday night, and they're bringing back a normal menu, fireworks nights and giveaways for fans.

  • Johnny Cueto dazzles in front of big crowd, Giants beat A's

    Johnny Cueto took the mound in his absolute element — a big, loud crowd back filling the ballpark seats again at last for a local rivalry game. “When I looked around I felt really good,” Cueto said. “He’s a showman, he loves the spotlight, he loves the big stage,” manager Gabe Kapler said before the game.

  • Who is the Dolphins’ best value pick since 2006?

    Who is the Dolphins' best value pick since 2006?

  • Cubs' Jake Arrieta better vs. Dodgers but questions linger

    Beleaguered Cubs starter Jake Arrieta was more competitive Friday vs. the Dodgers than in recent starts but remains under a microscope.

  • Tatis Jr.'s 3-HR game | FastCast

    Fernando Tatis Jr. clubs a trio of home runs against the D-backs , plus Dustin Pedroia says farewell in Boston on this edition of FastCast

  • Tatis will skip Home Run Derby, citing shoulder

    Left shoulder issues will keep San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. out of the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 12 in Denver.

  • Marvin Bagley faces backlash for liking negative Kings tweet

    Marvin Bagley took steps to distance himself from the Kings after getting ripped for liking a negative tweet about the team.

  • Scott Boras: If traded, Max Scherzer would require an extension from new team

    The Nationals may not need to trade him after their recent win streak, but any deal involving Max Scherzer at the deadline will have to include an extension.

  • KPMG: Michelle Wie West on the verge of making her first cut in a major since 2018

    As she stares down the weekend at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Michelle Wie West acknowledges how far she's come.

  • Tom Brady wouldn’t have played for mystery team that stuck with “that motherf–ker”

    Tom Brady‘s looming appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted created a major buzz when HBO brilliantly released a trailer that featured this eyebrow raising (and bleep inducing) observation from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” The episode debuted on Friday, [more]

  • Steelers release David DeCastro with NFI designation

    The Steelers have moved on from guard David DeCastro. They’ve done so in a way that prevents him from realizing any additional benefits from the team, if his ankle problem prevents him from playing this year. According to the league’s official transaction report, DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation. This means that, in [more]

  • Giants' Johnny Cueto has funny reaction to substance check

    If there's anyone who can create some fun out of this, it's him.

  • Angels vs. Rays Highlights

    Austin Meadows drives in two in the Rays' 4-3 win

  • Ohtani's towering leadoff homer

    Shohei Ohtani sends a ball into orbit, leading off the road matchup with a towering home run that gives the Angels a 1-0 lead

  • Don Orsillo pays tribute to Dustin Pedroia with awesome message

    Former Red Sox broadcaster Don Orsillo shared a heartfelt and humorous message for Dustin Pedroia ahead of the former Red Sox second baseman's retirement ceremony Friday.

  • Steve Keim recognizes value of building around Kyler Murray on his rookie contract

    Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim thinks he has an incredibly valuable asset in a franchise quarterback who can not yet negotiate for a new contract. Kyler Murray is heading into Year 3 with the Cardinals and has a cap hit of just $9.76 million, a bargain for a franchise quarterback. Keim says that’s a great [more]

  • Who is the New York Mets' biggest rival? | SportsNite

    Chris Williamson, Marc Malusis, and Sal Licata deliver some quick hits, including a debate on whether or not the rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is still the best rivalry in sports. They also discuss who the biggest rival is for the New York Mets, and the recent playoff run for the New York Islanders. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Draft expert Q&A: Scottie Barnes is perfect fit for Thunder; trade talks and more

    An NBA draft expert said Scottie Barnes fits the Thunder so well, they should not use the sixth pick to trade up. Hear that and more in the Q&A about OKC's draft options:

  • Tim Tebow's Days As A Jacksonville Jaguar Seem Numbered

    Head coach Urban Meyer offered tepid praise for his old college quarterback.