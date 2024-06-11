Johnny Beecher reflects on first NHL season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first season in the NHL is in the books for Johnny Beecher.

The Elmira native capped off his rookie year for the Boston Bruins as the franchise made it to the NHL playoffs. Boston dropped their series to Florida as the Panthers have now advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. On his first postseason shot, Beecher scored making Elmira sports history.

A 2019 NHL first round selection by Boston, Beecher played in 52 total games and scored seven goals with three assists. Beecher notched a 54.6 faceoff percentage and averaged 10.37 minutes of ice time per game.

Beecher had the privilege of playing in Boston’s 100th year of professional hockey. Johnny tells 18 Sports that this year was a year he’ll never forget and he’s forever grateful for the support from Elmira and the Twin Tiers. Most notably, Beecher remembers opening night vs. the Chicago Blackhawks back in October very fondly.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Beecher said. “You get on the ice, opening night in TD Garden and it’s a sold out crowd. Place is going nuts, it’s the 100th year and they’re doing the ceremony and they’re calling us out onto the ice to introduce us, yeah, it was everything you can hope for,” added Beecher.

As the postseason hit, Beecher says playing in the playoffs was something that will stay with him forever.

“You get a taste of playoff hockey and those jitters come right back for a playoff hockey game, it was unbelievable.”

Plenty more on Beecher in the coming days on his first-ever season in the NHL. 18 Sports speaks with Beecher about it all.

