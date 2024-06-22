Johnny Beecher discusses memorable NHL matchups from rookie season in Boston

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is continuing to live an NHL dream.

Johnny Beecher wrapped up his rookie season with the NHL’s Boston Bruins and discussed some of his most memorable moments, challenges, and triumphs with 18 Sports. The 2019 first round draft pick shared the thrill of taking the ice against his childhood idols, from the sport.

“It’s crazy playing against some of these guys, who you grew up idolizing, said Beecher. When we played Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby was the guy I always looked up to, and I can tell you that he still has it. That guy is still unbelievable out there. I also played (Alexander) Ovechkin. He was another guy that by brother and I grew up watching and hoping we could shoot the puck like someday.”

In addition to taking on the veteran players in the league, Beecher was equally impressed by other young stars.

“You’ve got young guys like (Connor) Bedard, who are going to be superstars in this league, said Beecher. Seeing the things that they can do with the puck and how they can create plays and scoring opportunities, is unbelievable.”

As a young star in his own right, Beecher found plenty of success, as a Boston Bruins rookie. The 23-year-old center took on the top players at his position and notched a 54.6 faceoff percentage. Additionally, the Elmira native scored 7 goals and 3 assists, in 52 games.

