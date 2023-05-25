Johnnie Dixon shows off ‘Block-O’ tattoo after touchdown

Johnnie Dixon has been an absolute stud in the United States Football League since its return last season. He was the leading receiver for the New Orleans Breakers in 2022 with 38 receptions for 362 yards and four touchdowns. Despite a brief injury setback, he looks primed to have a successful 2023.

The USFL has finished week six and Dixon has already accumulated 14 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns, which is top ten in the league. New Orleans currently stands at the top of the South Divison at 4-2 and despite losing to the Philadelphia Stars, 16-10, the big highlight was a four-yard receiving touchdown by the former Buckeye.

Johnnie Dixon needs to be on an NFL roster this fall that’s all I’m saying pic.twitter.com/DUf3DE6Q4A — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) May 24, 2023

The best part of this touchdown though was the interaction between the former Buckeye, Dixon, and the former Wolverine and now sideline commentator, Devin Gardner.

This interaction between Johnnie Dixon and Devin Gardner is priceless😭 pic.twitter.com/ikkwVMjvX8 — Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) May 22, 2023

If you missed it here is a screenshot of the sick Block O tattoo Dixon is sporting:

Johnnie Dixon (@YoungKing_JD5) reppin the Block O tat after scoring a TD #USFL pic.twitter.com/B4szp8C4iw — Joshua Keatley (@JoshKeatley16) May 24, 2023

Ah yes, the rivalry never dies.

