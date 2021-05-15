Johnnie Dixon lands tryout with Browns for rookie minicamp

Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon is getting another chance at making an impression at the NFL level. According to the Cleveland Browns’ website, he was among 18 participants to take part in the first day of rookie minicamp.

If you’ll remember, Dixon went undrafted during the 2019 NFL draft, but landed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans but did not make the squad. He then landed on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals for the 2019 season before being released in September because of injuries.

At Ohio State, Dixon had to battle through numerous knee injuries before being named a team captain his senior season. He caught a total of 67 passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns as a Buckeye.

Our rookie minicamp features 18 players, including 3 on tryouts 📰 » https://t.co/SfkwEmNxw3 pic.twitter.com/u53yE2Hk0z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2021

Here’s to wishing Dixon well in his quest to carve out a spot with the Browns as he continues to work his way back from adversity. What else is new?

