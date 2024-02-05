Johni Broome named SEC Player of the Week

Superstar forward Johni Broome has been named as the SEC Player of the Week for the first week of February.

The conference announced the honor Monday afternoon. It is somewhat surprisingly the first time Auburn’s star player has received the nomination.

Broome did receive two OVC Player of the Week nominations during his time at Morehead State.

After being named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award early in the week, Broome went to work leading his team to a 2-0 record.

The junior secured his ninth double-double of the season, and 55th of his career, to open the week in Auburn’s blowout win over Vanderbilt.

Broome’s 5 blocks were the most among any player in the game, and his 11 rebounds and 16 points ranked second and fourth, respectively.

The most impressive part of Broome’s week came on Saturday in Oxford, MS when he led Auburn to become the first team to win in Ole Miss this season.

After going scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the game, Broome came alive in the second half following an allegedly inspiring halftime speech from teammate Chad Baker-Mazara.

Auburn’s leader took over the game in the final minutes, finishing with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, and a career-high 7 assists.

While the individual statistics and accolades are great for Broome, Johni is focused on Wednesday’s game in against Alabama in Neville Arena which he deemed “personal”.

