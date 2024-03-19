Johni Broome named to AP All-American Third-Team

Auburn forward Johni Broome has had himself quite the junior season on the Plains. That junior season became even more impressive on Tuesday, as the star was named to the AP All-American Third Team.

Broome is joined by San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee, Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., and Arizona guard Caleb Love.

Broome could match up with his fellow Third-Team forward in the March Madness Round of 32 if Auburn and SDSU avoid upsets. Terrance Shannon Jr.’s Illinois Fighting Illini is also a possible opponent in the East Region.

The dominant forward is one of three SEC players named to the All-American teams. Alabama‘s Mark Sears earned Second-Team honors, while SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht found himself on the First Team.

After a dominant SEC Tournament performance which saw Auburn’s best player collect two double-doubles in 3 games, Broome is now up to 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

He can improve on those numbers in the NCAA Tournament, although he’ll have his work cut out for him against NBA-level prospect Danny Wolf in the first round.

AP All-American Third-Team, per release: Johni Broome, Auburn

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Caleb Love, Arizona — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire