Johnell Davis withdraws from NBA Draft, will play for John Calipari at Arkansas

Johnell Davis has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will play his final collegiate season with the Arkansas Razorbacks and coach John Calipari.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Wednesday.

The news isn’t entirely a shock. Davis had previously declined an invitation to the NBA’s G League Elite Camp in Chicago and did not participate in the NBA Draft Combine (also in Chicago).

Wednesday was the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

Davis is widely considered one of the top players in college basketball and was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal before joining Arkansas in late April; On3 had Davis listed as the best available transfer in its portal rankings.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Davis averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season at Florida Atlantic. He led the Owls on a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2023.

Davis is one of eight players that have committed to play for Arkansas in 2024-25 since Calipari became head coach in early April. Other transfers to Arkansas’ roster are former Kentucky players Zvonimir Ivisic, Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner, and former Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo.

Highly touted recruits Karter Knox, Boogie Fland and Billy Richmond are all incoming freshmen that flipped their commitment from Kentucky to Arkansas.

