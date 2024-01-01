Johnathan Kovacevic with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Johnathan Kovacevic (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/31/2023
Johnathan Kovacevic (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/31/2023
The Vikings and Packers are both still in the NFC wild-card hunt.
The Bucs could've clinched the NFC South with a win. The Saints had other ideas and remain in the playoff hunt.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
The Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to beat the Eagles 35-31 on Sunday.
Miami lost a key defender in a big game against the Ravens.
Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a second-quarter sack.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
“I kind of focus and do my own path and everyone has their own way to this league,” Jaquez said. “Mine just happened to take a little bit longer than some others and that’s fine.”
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
After getting handled by Texas and flailing against USF, the Crimson Tide were being written off. It appears the rumors of Alabama's demise were greatly exaggerated.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.