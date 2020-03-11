Johnathan Joseph thanks Texans, bids Houston farewell

If there was any doubt about exactly what the Texans’ statement on Johnathan Joseph meant, the defensive back made it crystal clear.

Joseph, whom the Texans announced Wednesday would test the market, will play for a new team next season.

He spent the past nine seasons playing for the Texans after five seasons in Cincinnati.

“I’m forever a Texan. I’m a Texan for life,” Joseph told Mark Berman of FOX26. I’m forever grateful for the chance to become a Texan. My time here was the best memories I have in the NFL.”

Joseph, 36, signed four contracts with the Texans after leaving the Bengals. He made $73.5 million from the Texans, according to overthecap.com.

“My goal was to come here and help Andre Johnson and the Houston Texans bring a championship to the city of Houston,” Joseph said. “I obviously came up short with that goal, but we had some fun times and was able to change the landscape of the way defense was able to play.”

