Johnathan Joseph says playing time helped Texans QB Davis Mills grow

The Houston Texans had to play rookie quarterback Davis Mills a little more than they would have liked in 2021 due to injuries to Tyrod Taylor.

However, the third-round pick from Stanford took advantage of his opportunities and developed throughout the season — so says former Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who joined Zach Brook on the “Upon Further Review” podcast.

“You started to see as the season went on he started to get a little more comfortable, understand the way the NFL works,” Joseph said. “I think that’s with anything: it takes a little time. Obviously every player, every situation is different. With him, he’s in a good situation. Obviously there will be a new coach coming in and hopefully he won’t have to learn a totally different scheme starting over at point A like a rookie again.”

Even if the Texans go with a new coach who brings in his own offensive system, Joseph believes Mills can flourish.

“I think just being in those games and having game like situation do him big time just getting ahead of that learning curve going into next year,” said Joseph.

Mills completed 263 passes on 394 attempts for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, took 31 sacks, and compiled an 88.8 passer rating through 13 games, 11 of which he started, leading Houston to a 2-9 mark in such games.

General manager Nick Caserio told reporters on Jan. 14 that Mills’ positive gains in his first year are encouraging, but have to continue throughout 2022.

“That doesn’t really mean anything,” Caserio said. “We felt Davis was a good player when we drafted him and some of the things that you saw from him this season were confirmation of that. He’s got a long way to go as well and he’d be the first to tell you that.”

What Mills’ play in 2021 did was at least solve the quarterback problem for 2022, which allows Houston to use their No. 3 overall pick for other roster needs.