Johnathan Joseph announces his retirement

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Cornerback Johnathan Joseph spent some time talking to J.J. Watt about life with the Cardinals before Watt signed with Arizona, but he won’t be joining Watt with the team or playing anywhere else in the NFL this year.

Joseph announced his retirement from the NFL in a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon. He called making it to the NFL his childhood goal in that post and shared a picture of him with former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis after the Bengals picked him in the first round of the 2006 draft.

He would remain with the Bengals through 2010 and then signed with the Texans in 2011. He made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with Houston and stayed with the team through 2018. He spent the 2019 season and the start of the 2020 season with Tennessee before playing the final four games of his career for the Cardinals.

Joseph returned seven of his 32 career interceptions for touchdowns. He also had 787 tackles, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and a fumble return touchdown in 211 regular season games.

Johnathan Joseph announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

