Johnathan Joseph among the Texans’ 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting fellows

Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph is going to get a taste of coaching with his old team.

According to the Texans, the former two-time Pro Bowl cornerback will be a member of the team’s eight fellows who will take part in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships for training camp.

During Joseph’s 16 seasons in the NFL with stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, the former 2006 first-round pick generated 782 combined tackles, 200 pass breakups, 32 interceptions, including seven returned for touchdowns, and eight forced fumbles across 211 career games.

Joseph will work with the defensive backs.

Michigan State defensive analyst T.J. Hollowell will work with the defensive line and linebackers.

Texas A&M assistant strength and conditioning coach Jerry Johnson will be a part of the team’s strength and conditioning.

Pleasant Grove High School (Alabama) head coach Darrell LeBeaux will focus on the running backs and tight ends.

Rice offensive analyst JaMarcus Nelson will work with receivers.

Texas Southern offensive line coach Manny Ramirez will be a part of the offensive line.

New Jersey Generals (USFL) quarterbacks coach Zerick Rollins will be a part of the special teams and offense.

Since 1987, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed to be a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time minority coaches in the league. With all 32 NFL clubs participating each year, the program’s objective is to use NFL clubs’ offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

The Texans will also have Colorado director of recruiting Darrius Darden-Box take part in the team’s scouting. The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship will give Box a look into player personnel and the intricacies of college and pro scouting within an NFL team.

