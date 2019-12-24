Johnathan Hankins restructures deal with Raiders

The two-year deal that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins signed with the Raiders this offseason called for him to get a $1.75 million roster bonus ahead of the 2020 season, but he won’t have to wait to get that money.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Raiders recently shifted that to a signing bonus. The move prorates the salary cap hit over two seasons and reflects the likelihood that Hankins, who joined the team in 2018, will remain a piece of the Raiders defense next season.

Hankins has started all 15 games this season and has played 64 percent of their defensive snaps. He has 48 tackles, seven quarterback hits and a sack in those games.

Hankins has a base salary of $3.75 million for next season and $500,000 more is available via a workout bonus and per-game roster bonuses.