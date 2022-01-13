Johnathan Hankins only Raiders player questionable for Saturday

The Raiders have a relatively clean injury report as they get ready to play the Bengals to open the Wild Card round on Saturday.

Las Vegas has defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back/knee) listed as questionable, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters Hankins should be able to play. He was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday but was limited in Thursday’s session.

Hankins played last week for the first time since Week 15, starting the contest against the Chargers. He was on the field for 31 percent of the defensive snaps.

Hankins is the only Raiders player with an injury status for the postseason matchup. Running back Josh Jacobs (ribs) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) have no designations, despite being listed as limited for all three practice days. That means both are expected to play.

Though linebacker Nicholas Morrow has been designated to return from injured reserve with his foot injury, Bisaccia told reporters that he’s unlikely to be activated for Saturday’s contest.

