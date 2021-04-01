Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

Johnathan Abram: Raiders defense will make strides in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Raiders have made some significant changes to their defense heading into 2021, starting with hiring coordinator Gus Bradley.

Since head coach Jon Gruden’s return in 2018, the team’s defense has been its weakest point — finishing 32nd, 24th, and 30th in points allowed.

But adding Bradley and signing players like Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson, third-year safety Johnathan Abram is optimistic about the unit heading into 2021.

We’re going to make strides. As a whole, as a group. As DBs, linebackers, D-Line … the entire core,” Abram said, via Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The biggest thing, we’ve just got to buy in, play for each other, play for the silver and black, and we’re going to be OK.”

Abram is a part of that core that needs to significantly improve in the upcoming season to turn the Raiders into a team that can make the postseason.

Johnathan Abram: Raiders defense will make strides in 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Could the Raiders trade up for Oregon LT Penei Sewell?

    Could the Raiders trade up for Oregon LT Penei Sewell?

  • Rodney Hudson restructures contract to give Cardinals more than $7M in cap space

    Center Rodney Hudson converted nearly $9 million of his salary to a bonus, creating more than $7 million in cap space this year.

  • Raiders playing the odds loading up on flyers at defensive tackle

    Raiders playing the odds loading up on flyers at defensive tackle

  • Raiders given grade of ‘C-‘ for offseason moves

    Raiders given grade of 'C-' for offseason moves

  • Here Are the Top 5 Stocks in Cathie Wood's New Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

    Cathie Wood is arguably one of the hottest investment managers on Wall Street these days as her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETSs) offer investors blistering returns. This morning she launched a new ETF targeting space exploration and the businesses and services that support the industry's growth beyond the confines of Earth.

  • Analysis: Cathie Wood's ARK funds still in favor despite poor first-quarter performance

    Cathie Wood failed to repeat her stellar 2020 performance with ARK Invest funds in the first quarter, but the celebrity fund manager still managed to attract a steady pile of cash into her red-hot funds. Wood outperformed every other actively managed equity mutual or exchange-traded fund manager last year, according to Morningstar, helping propel the firm's assets under management of its flagship ARK Innovation fund from $1.86 billion at the end of 2019 to nearly $22 billion as of March, according to Lipper data. But for the first quarter her flagship fund is down 10.7% through March 29, ranking in the worst 1 percentile of the 601 U.S. mid-cap growth funds, according to Morningstar data https://www.morningstar.com/etfs/arcx/arkk/performance.

  • Motorious Staff Members Steal All Hellcats So They Can Stop Writing About Stolen Dodges

    The last few months have been hard on Dodge owners due to vehicle theft, but imagine how we feel having to cover it all!

  • Guram Kutateladze wants to welcome Paddy Pimblett to UFC, Pimblett responds

    Guram Kutateladze wants to add another former champion to his resume.

  • Panthers got to see an impressive performance from Justin Fields at Ohio State pro day

    Justin Fields put together a complete performance in front of many NFL head coaches and general managers.

  • No prison time for transgender ex-neo-Nazi in threat case

    A federal judge declined to impose prison time Wednesday on a former member of a neo-Nazi ring that threatened journalists, finding that the 21-year-old — who concealed his transgender identity from his co-conspirators — had already suffered enough in his young life. Taylor Parker-Dipeppe, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged in early 2020 along with three other members of the Atomwaffen Division, a white supremacist group. Investigators said they left or attempted to leave Swastika-laden posters with messages like “You have been visited by your local Nazis” at the homes of journalists in Florida, Arizona and Washington state.

  • Disney's Death On the Nile saga - from costly reshoots to disgraced Armie Hammer

    It’s a dilemma that not even Hercule Poirot and his little grey cells can solve: what to do about the latest movie version of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, which features disgraced actor Armie Hammer? Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars as the iconic moustachioed detective (Branagh reprising the role from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express), the Egypt-set film has an all-star cast, including Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Ali Fazal and Russell Brand. Although Murder on the Orient Express received decidedly mixed reviews from critics, it grossed a healthy $351 million worldwide - and its follow-up could well follow suit, with Branagh talking confidently about creating a new “cinematic universe” of Christie films. However, the fate of this latest outing looks uncertain. Originally scheduled to be released in December 2019, it was juggled around the calendar due to Covid, and then removed from schedules altogether. The film finally got a new release date of September 17 2021, but in last week’s announcement from Disney, it was shunted - for the 6th time - to February 2022 instead. That pushes the problem further down the road, but does nothing to solve it. Hammer plays the key role of Simon Doyle in the film - whose part in a dramatic love triangle sets the murderous events in motion - so can’t simply be excised. But serious allegations have been made against Hammer, with Los Angeles police opening an investigation into an allegation that he raped a young woman four years ago, which Hammer denies. There have also been unsubstantiated accusations about his aberrant sexual behaviour circulating on social media for months, and Hammer is in the midst of a public divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

  • Referee Bert Smith collapses on court, taken off on stretcher during first half of Gonzaga-USC men's Elite Eight game

    Referee Bert Smith was awake as he was taken off on a stretcher after he collapsed to the court during the game between Gonzaga and Southern Cal.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt says interviewers asked 'gross things' about her body when she was a teenager

    Hewitt said she was "disappointed" it was all about her body instead of her acting performance, particularly during press for "Heartbreakers."

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • Raiders agree to extension with LT Kolton Miller

    The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season. The deal reached Tuesday was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football. The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million.

  • A look at Alabama's QB competition heading into the first scrimmage

    Unlike previous offseasons when Alabama has had to replace a quarterback, this year’s battle behind center comes with a bit less intrigue. Due to last year’s all-SEC regular season, Bryce Young was the only other quarterback to net playing time during Mac Jones’ record-breaking year. The five-star sophomore is also the only quarterback on Alabama’s roster to have attempted a pass at the college level, giving him what appears to be a substantial edge over redshirt sophomore Paul Tyson and early enrollee Jalen Milroe.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • Shorthanded Lakers add Andre Drummond after Cavaliers buyout

    One of the biggest names on the buyout market is headed to Los Angeles.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.