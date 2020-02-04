Johnathan Abram believes Raiders learned from “throwing it all away” in 2019

The Raiders were 6-4 heading into a road game against the Jets in Week 12 of the 2019 season, but things would go way off the rails from there.

They lost 34-3 in New Jersey, lost again in Kansas City the next week and went on to lose five of their final six games to end their final season in Oakland with a losing record. First-round pick Johnathan Abram wasn’t on hand for those games because he tore his rotator cuff in the season opener, but he believes he and other young players on the team got an important lesson in the process.

“We just have to get better week in and week out,” Abram said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “And we have to stay healthy. That may have been our biggest issue last year. We have a lot of talent. Some people may have thought our rookie class was a surprise, but not me. I knew what we were all capable of. We may have had some success that we weren’t ready for, and ended up throwing it all away. But we are a young team and we learned from that.”

Abram expects to be back on the field as he says he’s 90 percent recovered well ahead of the team’s offseason program. That will return him to a young core that also includes Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell and Hunter Renfrow.

The team also has six picks in the first three rounds this year and hitting with a similar rate as last year would give them a promising start to life in Las Vegas.