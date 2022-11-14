John Wolford wasn’t bothered by Rams using Bryce Perkins

With Matthew Stafford sidelined for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals, John Wolford made his second career start. While Wolford operated as the starter against the Cardinals, the Rams also elected to deploy Bryce Perkins in specific packages, which didn’t seem to bother Wolford in the slightest.

“I didn’t have much difficulty with it today. It was kind of the plan going in. Bryce can do…we gave him some opportunities as well,” Wolford said. “Ultimately, we didn’t do enough to win the game and I don’t think it had much of an impact on me.”

Wolford added that it didn’t disrupt his rhythm at all.

“I think it was so sporadic,” Wolford said. “It wasn’t like it was a drive where I was completely out. It was just a play here or there so no, not really.”

Wolford would complete 24 of his 36 attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the double-digit loss to the Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Rams used Perkins in a dual-threat role as he completed one pass for negative yards and rushed for only four yards on three attempts despite having an eight-yard run.

Considering that Wolford has been with the Rams for three seasons, Sean McVay was more confident in him being able to conduct the offense how he saw fit. But the problem with how Los Angeles utilized Perkins was the fact it had a Taysom Hill-like feel to it, where it was assumed that he’d be running the ball.

The Rams were desperate to try to provide a spark in the offense by using Perkins, but Wolford didn’t appear to be affected by it much. After using Wolford and Perkins in Week 10, Los Angeles is hoping to have Stafford back under center in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire