John Wolford transported to hospital by ambulance for further evaluation

Rams quarterback John Wolford left the stadium in an ambulance before halftime, via a photo from Ted Warren of the Associated Press.

Wolford walked to the stretcher before being loaded into the ambulance, Warren reports.

Wolford injured his neck on a hit to the head from the shoulder of Seahawks safety Jamal Adams with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter. The team has not updated his status, listing him as questionable to return.

It marks the second consecutive year Seattle has knocked a quarterback out a postseason game without a penalty being assessed. Officials threw a flag on Adams’ hit before picking it up.

Last year, then-Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz late in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 17-9 loss concussed Wentz. Clowney was not fined for the hit.

Wolford finished 3-of-6 for 29 yards.

He started for Jared Goff, who had thumb surgery Dec. 28. Goff came into the game and is 4-of-10 for 98 yards.

The Rams lead 20-10 at halftime.

Los Angeles does not have a third quarterback active for Saturday’s game. Punter Johnny Hekker is the emergency quarterback.

UPDATE 6:28 P.M. ET: The Rams confirm Wolford was taken to the hospital to undergo further evaluation for “precautionary measures.”

