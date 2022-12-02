John Wolford to start at QB for Rams in Week 13 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 and they’ll be starting their third different quarterback in the last three games. With Matthew Stafford officially ruled out for Sunday’s contest, Sean McVay shared that John Wolford, not Bryce Perkins, will start against the Seahawks.

Rams HC Sean McVay said John Wolford will start at QB vs. Seahawks — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 2, 2022

McVay revealed that Stafford has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, but he won’t be active in Week 13. While the expectation was for Stafford not to play all along, McVay was noncommital on naming a starting quarterback earlier in the week.

But after Perkins drew his first career start in Week 12 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams are going to Wolford after he’s recovered from a neck injury he’s dealt with in recent weeks. Perkins completed 13 of his 23 attempts for 100 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while he also led the team with 44 rushing yards against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Wolford will be making his third career start on Sunday and his second start of the season. Even though Wolford will be starting against the Seahawks, Perkins will likely still have a role in the offense, so fans should expect both of them to be involved in Week 13.

