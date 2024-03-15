John Wolford re-signs with Bucs

Quarterback John Wolford will be back with the Bucs in 2024.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht announced on Friday that Wolford has re-signed with the team. Licht did not shed any light on the terms of the agreement.

Wolford joined the Bucs last year after spending the last four years in the Rams organization. He spent a couple of months on the practice squad and was then elevated to the active roster in late October, but he did not see any action in the regular season or playoffs.

Wolford started four regular season games and one postseason contest while he was the Rams. He was knocked out of the playoff win over the Seahawks early with a neck injury and the Rams went 2-2 in his other starts.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask remain in the top two spots on the quarterback depth chart in Tampa.