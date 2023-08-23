John Wolford returns to practice with Bucs

After suffering a neck injury and being transported to a local hospital during the preseason game against the Jets, John Wolford is back on the field.

While he attended Tuesday's practice, Wolford is back in pads and participating in Wednesday's session, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

That's good news for Wolford, who has had to depart a game due to a neck injury before when he was with the Rams.

Wolford, 27, appeared in seven games with four starts over the last three years with the Rams. Last season, he went 1-2 in three starts, completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 390 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that Baker Mayfield won the team’s QB competition and Kyle Trask is set as the No. 2.