John Wolford returning to Rams as Matthew Stafford’s backup

John Wolford had an uncertain future in football just a couple of years ago, but he’s now going to enter his third year as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Amid all of the chaos happening around the NFL, Wolford announced on social media that he’ll be returning to the Rams in 2022.

Entering the offseason, Wolford was an exclusive rights free agent for the Rams, which means that he’s a player that has accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL that has an expired contract. If a team with an exclusive rights free agent elects to send a qualifying offer (the league minimum) to the player, then the player can’t negotiate with other teams.

Seeing that Wolford announced his return to the Rams, it’s assumed that he’ll be playing at the league minimum salary in 2022. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for Wolford, who was cut from the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and played in the AAF in 2019.

Wolford signed with the Rams in 2019 following his stint in the AAF, joining the team’s practice squad. After operating as the backup to Jared Goff, due to an injury to Goff, Wolford would make his first career start in Week 17 versus the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

In his lone career start, Wolford completed 22 of his 38 attempts for 231 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 56 yards on six carries, showing the playmaking ability he has at the quarterback position.

Wolford has quickly become a fan-favorite in recent years and the 26-year-old backup won’t be going anywhere as he’ll be running it back with Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins (minus Kevin) in 2022.