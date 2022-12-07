The Rams are leaning toward having Baker Mayfield active for Thursday Night Football. Coach Sean McVay made it sound as if John Wolford‘s availability will play a part in whether Mayfield dresses.

Wolford was limited in Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices.

He has started two of the three games Matthew Stafford has missed. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins started Week 12 with Stafford out and Wolford’s neck injury limiting him to emergency backup duty.

“I feel bad for John,” McVay said, “that it’s been a thing that’s kind of pestered him because I thought he did a really good job the other day, and we’ll see what that means for tomorrow.”

The Rams ruled out defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) for a second consecutive week. Donald had never missed a game for injury until last week.

Linebacker Travin Howard (hip), linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and linebacker David Long Jr. (groin) also did not practice this week and won’t play.

Cornerback Troy Hill (groin), receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) and receiver Brandon Powell (illness) are questionable. The Rams added Powell to the practice report Wednesday after he missed practice.

Hill and McCutheon were full participants Wednesday.

John Wolford questionable for Thursday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk