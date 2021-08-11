John Wolford not expected to play in preseason

Add John Wolford to the long list of Rams players who won’t be participating in the preseason this year. Sean McVay said on Tuesday that he doesn’t expect Wolford to play in any of the team’s three exhibition games.

“No, he’s not playing this preseason either. I don’t anticipate that happening. There’s gonna be a lot of guys that’ll get opportunities, but there’s also gonna be a lot of guys that are not going to be playing in this preseason, so you guys get ready to make sure you’re familiar with all of the guys on our roster,” McVay said.

Wolford saw limited action in the 2019 preseason, but with it being canceled last year, fans were excited to see him back in action this summer – especially after the way he played in place of Jared Goff at the end of last season.

The likely reason for keeping Wolford out is that he just had his appendix removed last Friday, so he’s still recovering from that and the Rams don’t want to put him in harm’s way just to gain preseason reps.

He’s entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback with nothing more to prove, making this a fairly easy decision for McVay to make – even if it’s a disappointing one for fans.

Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges will get all of the reps at quarterback with Matthew Stafford and Wolford held out, so they’ll get plenty of chances to prove themselves to the Rams (and other teams).