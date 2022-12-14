John Wolford (neck) likely out vs. Packers, Baker Mayfield in line to start

It feels like Baker Mayfield already made his first start with the Rams after leading them to a win over the Raiders, but it was actually John Wolford who started that game for Los Angeles. Mayfield should be in line to start the Rams’ next game, however.

Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Wolford is probably going to miss Monday’s game against the Packers due to a lingering neck injury that has hampered him for weeks. That puts Mayfield in line to start, which is consistent with what McVay already said previously.

“It’ll probably just be two if I was guessing right now,” McVay said of how many quarterbacks will be active. “I would imagine, unless there’s a quick turnaround for John, it’ll just be Baker and Bryce (Perkins).”

Having seen all three quarterbacks play this season, Mayfield certainly gives the Rams the best chance to pull off the upset at Lambeau Field on Monday night. If nothing else, he brings a spark to the offense with some downfield aggressiveness.

In his Rams debut, he completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, the game-winner to Van Jefferson with 9 seconds left. He won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for that performance, too.

