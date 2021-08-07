John Wolford will miss 10-14 days after undergoing appendectomy

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will miss the next 10-14 days after undergoing an appendectomy Friday.

Wolford woke up Friday morning with a pain in his side, Stu Jackson of the team website reports, and doctors diagnosed appendicitis.

Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges handled the second-team reps behind Matthew Stafford during Friday’s practice. The Rams travel to Oxnard on Saturday for a joint practice against the Cowboys.

“John obviously caught us a little bit off guard with that news, but we want to get him all fixed up and ready to go as soon as possible,” Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who doubles as the quarterbacks coach, said. “But it will give Bryce and Duck a great opportunity just like they had today. Short notice, ‘Hey, you’re going with the twos,’ because you guys know how it is: We don’t slow down.”

The Rams also announced they signed defensive back Donovan Olumba on Friday . He has spent time with the Cowboys and Browns and signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL in June.

