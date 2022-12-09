John Wolford gets start over Baker Mayfield vs. Raiders

The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers this week and made him active for tonight’s game against the Raiders, but he wasn’t their starter. Instead, that job went to John Wolford again.

The Rams opted to ride with experience at quarterback instead of thrusting Mayfield into a starting role just two days after claiming him. That doesn’t mean Mayfield won’t get into the game eventually and make his debut, but it was Wolford who got the first crack against Las Vegas.

Wolford had started two games already this season, with this being his third.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire