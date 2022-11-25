John Wolford exits injury report, but signs point to Bryce Perkins getting first start

The Rams ruled out starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol/neck) for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Coach Sean McVay, though, isn’t giving away who will start for the Rams.

John Wolford, who started two weeks ago for Stafford, has exited the practice report with full practices the past two days. Wolford missed last week’s game with a neck injury and was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

That has left third-stringer Bryce Perkins as the team’s only quarterback not on the injury report this week.

All signs point to Perkins making his first career start.

“He’s got a great way about himself,” McVay said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “He’s got good composure, good command, good athleticism. I thought what he did last week, he did a lot of good things. I thought that was reflected and when he’s played in preseason opportunities, so I’m looking forward to [him playing] if that’s the case.”

In addition to Stafford, the Rams ruled out center Brian Allen (thumb), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee). Robinson is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) and center Matt Skura (knee) are questionable.

McVay expressed optimism about Higbee, Robinson and Skura playing against the Chiefs, but he called Nsekhe a game-time decision. Rookie seventh-round pick A.J. Arcuri could start at left tackle if Nsekhe can’t play.

