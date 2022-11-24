The Rams know who their starting quarterback won’t be on Sunday. They already have ruled out starter Matthew Stafford, who is in concussion protocol and has a neck injury.

Backup John Wolford missed last week’s game with a neck injury, and he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

That left third-stringer Bryce Perkins to take first-team snaps in Wednesday’s work.

The Rams didn’t practice Thursday, holding only what they described as a jog through, but Wolford was estimated as a full participant.

So, it appears Wolford is trending toward starting his second game in three weeks.

Perkins has played the past two weeks in relief of an injured Wolford and in relief of an injured Stafford, his first career action.

The Rams listed center Brian Allen (thumb), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and Stafford as non-participants. Robinson reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) and center Matt Skura (knee) as limited.

John Wolford estimated as full participant in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk