John Wick prequel The Continental's director reveals favourite scene from series

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

The Continental director Albert Hughes has recalled his favourite scene from the John Wick prequel spin-off show.

The Continental is set in 1970s New York City and tells the origins of the hotel for assassins that appears in Keanu Reeves' John Wick universe.

Hughes directed episodes one and three of the series, and in a new interview with TV Insider revealed which moment was a personal favourite of his.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Related: John Wick 5 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know

"There’s a small moment in Episode 3 that nobody else would probably pick as their favourite scene, but it was mine," he said.

Hughes states that the scene in question features the show villain Cormac (played by Mel Gibson).

"He’s alone now. 'One is the Loneliest Number' is playing. It is just a sad, pitiful moment," he explains. "But I just love that song with this sociopath that’s realising it all [may be] finally coming to an end.

Related: Will Keanu Reeves' John Wick appear in The Continental?

The director went on to share how he considers the music to be "one of the characters" in the show.

"The money they put into music would equal a recognisable star actor," he said, citing songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival and James Brown, which are included in the show's soundtrack.

70's hits 'I Feel Love' by Disco legend Donna Summer and 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' by Baccara also feature in the show, helping to cement the action firmly in the seventies.

Lakeshore Records have confirmed The Continental soundtrack will be available for fans to buy from October 27, 2023. The two-disk vinyl includes the show’s original music composed by Benjamin Stefanski, known professionally as Raffertie.

The Continental premiered on Prime Video on September 22. The previous John Wick movies are available to buy or rent on Prime Video, plus DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.

You Might Also Like