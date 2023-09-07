John Wick fans can win a stay at The Continental ahead of show release

Ever dreamt of checking in to The Continental, the lavish safe haven for assassins that John Wick stays at in the city? Well, now you can.

Prime Video has partnered with Hotels.com to give fans a chance to win a free night stay at a hotel jazzed up like the real New York Continental ahead of the prequel series' debut.

Unlike the movies, it won't be necessary to be a world-renowned killer-for-hire to spend a night at Whitby Street, London, transported to 1970s NYC for the occasion.

All you need to do is be up to date on your John Wick lore, answer a question about the franchise and submit your details here by 11.59pm BST on September 12. The lucky winner will be staying at the hotel on September 21 and will be contacted directly 48 hours after the competition has closed.

Set to premiere on Prime Video on September 22, The Continental will focus on the early days of the New York Continental, telling the origin story of hotelier extraordinaire Winston Scott, portrayed by Ian McShane in the movies.

The spinoff follows a younger version of Winston, played by Colin Woodell, and chronicles his journey to become the Continental proprietor, taking over from Cormac (Mel Gibson).

Also starring Ayomide Adegun as a younger Charon (the concierge played by the late Lance Reddick in the main movies), The Continental is billed as a miniseries consisting of three 90-minute episodes.

Cast is rounded out by Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Peter Greene, Jeremy Bobb and Katie McGrath, among others.

The Continental premieres on Prime Video on September 22. The previous John Wick movies are available to buy or rent on Prime Video, plus DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.



