‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Adds Clancy Brown

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve just learned that Lionsgate has closed a deal for Clancy Brown to star opposite Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Director Chad Stahelski beamed, “I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner. Production is already underway in France, Germany, and Japan.

Brown can next be seen in the Showtime series revival Dexter New Blood, which launches Nov. 7, and in the feature film Last Looks opposite Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson, and Charlie Hunnam. He recently starred in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman and Thor: Ragnarok. His recent television work includes Billions. As a voice actor, Brown’s prolific work includes portraying Lex Luthor in the DC animated universe and Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants. His many other features include Highlander, Starship Troopers, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, among many others. He is represented by ICM and Pop Art Management.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022.

