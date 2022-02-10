John Wall trade talks: Rockets playing hardball with Lakers

One source close to the situation insisted Wednesday night that the Rockets remain steadfast in their refusal to entertain a John Wall-for-Russell Westbrook trade with the Lakers unless L.A. agrees to include its 2027 first-round pick in the trade.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Time to trade Frank Vogel for John Wall. – 12:18 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Take this for what it’s worth: I have finally, after weeks of putting it off because I didn’t think it was realistic, pre-written a “Russell Westbrook is traded for John Wall” story. – 8:09 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Unless the Lakers truly think John Wall can make a serious difference this season (I’m skeptical), better to wait until the summer w/more potential options to move Russ. If he’s grown that detrimental, separate him from the team. But don’t sacrifice a pick for a band-aid fix. AK – 7:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

“Russell Westbrook is an awful shooter and defender, trade him + 1st round pick for John Wall to save the Lakers.”

Westbrook’s 2022 shooting percentage: 50.3%

Wall’s 2021 shooting percentage: 50.3%

Westbrook’s 2022 defensive rating: 109.7

Wall’s 2021 defensive rating: 111.8 – 6:44 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

#Rockets Injury/Status Report:

Eric Gordon (Questionable – Left Heel Soreness)

Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)

Trevelin Queen (G League -Two Way)

Usman Garuba (Out – Left Wrist Fracture)

John Wall (Out) – 4:44 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

If the Lakers don’t make the Russell Westbrook + first for John Wall trade now, then nothing would have ever pressured them to do it because things could not be much worse for Russ in LA right now. – 12:07 AM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Rockets trade deadline mailbag: Who, if anyone, departs first? Chances of moving John Wall?

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 5:36 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

My expectations for the deadline:

I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.

I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.

Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.

John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM

