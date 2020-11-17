John Wall, Russell Westbrook trade talks send Twitter into a frenzy

Twitter reacts to Wizards-Rockets trade talks for Wall, Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The basketball world was thrown into a frenzy on Tuesday evening when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets are in discussions about a trade involving John Wall and Russell Westbrook.

The talks have yet to gain traction, per the report. The Rockets are currently seeking more assets than just Wall in exchange for their former MVP point guard.

Still, just the thought of Wall headed to Houston after a decade in the nation's capital and a new backcourt pairing of Bradley Beal and Westbrook in Washington has turned NBA Twitter upside down.

Here are the best immediate reactions to the news.

