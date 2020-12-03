What John Wall-for-Russell Westbrook trade means for Celtics

What Wall-for-Westbrook trade means for Celtics and the East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets shook the NBA world with a blockbuster trade on Wednesday night.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets agreed to trade superstar guard Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for another star in John Wall, plus a first-round draft pick.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the pick is a 2023 protected first-round selection.

Source confirms: Houston traded Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for John Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

Westbrook, 32, is coming off a season in which he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in Houston. The 2016-17 NBA MVP is a nine-time All-Star entering the 13th year of his career and now reunites with his former head coach in Oklahoma City, Scott Brooks.

Wall, 30, missed all of the 2019-20 campaign due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon. His last fullly-healthy season came in 2016-17 when he averaged 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game for Washington.

So, what does this massive deal mean for the Boston Celtics in 2021?

Well first of all, here's what the Wizards' projected starting five currently looks like with Westbrook in the fold:

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Davis Bertans

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Thomas Bryant

In 21 career games vs. Boston, Westbrook has averaged 25.9 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds. For the sake of comparison, Wall has averaged 19.2 points, 9.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds through 26 games against the Celtics.

Westbrook was a handful in both Rockets-Celtics matchups during the 2019-20 season. In the first meeting on Feb. 11, he dropped 36 points while bringing down 10 boards. On Feb. 29, he tallied 41 points and added eight rebounds. Houston won both games.

The 2020-21 NBA schedule has yet to be unveiled, but it looks like the Celtics will have their work cut out for them whenever they meet up with Westbrook and the Wizards.