John Wall, Russell Westbrook and the 12 hardest NBA contracts to trade

The NBA is inching towards lifting its moratorium on transactions. There are always financial implications to every move, but perhaps never more so than this offseason, when few teams have salary cap space and all of them are facing an uncertain economy entering a second season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Money could motivate more decisions than ever before, and there are a dozen unwanted long-term contracts that will severely impact the trade market. They will either be the driving forces behind deals or the reason many do not get done. These are the NBA’s most burdensome three- and four-year contracts.

We narrowed our window for bad deals to at least three years, because players like 35-year-old Chris Paul and oft-injured Blake Griffin — both owed north of $75 million over the next two seasons — are no longer the cumbersome contracts they once were. Either may be a more attractive asset than any of the players on this list of worst long-term deals in the league, if only because the risk and reward have balanced a bit. Even if they do not reach the All-NBA level for which they are being compensated, they are only one season from becoming expiring contracts — often cap-clearing assets unto themselves, regardless of production.

But these 12 deals are the kind that can cripple team-building efforts. They represent a large portion of team salary that does not live up to its value. In order to reallocate the funds, it can cost additional assets, unless one bad deal is traded for another. We are a year removed from the Houston Rockets adding two first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps to unload Paul’s contract. There is hope, then, that these deals will eventually become neutral or even positive, but for now they are roadblocks to roster improvement.

Fewer front offices make the sort of cap-strapping contract offers that ruled free agencies of yesteryear. Fans can only hope big-money deals for the likes of Gorgui Dieng and James Johnson are a thing of the past. (They were traded for each other in February and will both finally come off the books at season’s end.)

But circumstances still force general managers to make moves they know they should not. Some deals are known to be bad before they are ever signed. Superstars can strong-arm GMs into overpaying free agents. Teams have given max deals to non-max players for fear of losing them without viable replacements. Restricted free agents can land outsized offers meant to outbid incumbent teams or force them to match.

Whatever the reason, bad contracts will always impede roster optimization, forcing teams to pick between swallowing sunk cost or incentivizing someone else to carry the burden. These are the worst of those deals.

1. John Wall, Washington Wizards (3 years, $132,932,520)

2020-21: $41,254,920

2021-22: $44,310,840

2022-23: $47,366,760 (player option)

Wall almost belongs in a tier of his own. He signed a super-max extension that took effect the year after he last appeared in an NBA game in December 2018. He is a 30-year-old with a history of knee problems, also returning from a career-threatening Achilles injury, slated to make almost $50 million in the 2022-23 season.

Even if Wall were to reach his pre-injury level as the All-Star point guard of an Eastern Conference also-ran, he would still be overpaid. Wall will earn more than LeBron James this season. The only shot the Wizards have of unloading his deal is tying it to All-Star guard Bradley Beal or an inordinate number of first-round picks, and what little value either trade would return may not outweigh the cost of keeping Wall rostered.

Washington has been stuck building a roster with almost 40 percent of the salary cap on the sideline. Even if Wall does play, the best the Wizards can hope for is being just good enough to pick from the middle of the draft, and the ensuing cycle of that mediocrity will eventually lead Beal to seek a trade. There is no path to contention in Washington that does not involve planning for 2023, when Wall’s $133 million is paid in full.

