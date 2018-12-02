John Wall on referees: ‘I have no respect for them’

John Wall was frustrated.

His Wizards had just been crushed by the 76ers 123-98 in a game where Washington trailed by 12 after one quarter, 22 at the half, and was never in doubt after that point. Wall himself had 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting on the night, and he was frustrated about the foul calls he believed he did not get. Via Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington.

“I have nothing to say to them. I have no respect for them. Simple as that,” Wall emphatically stated shortly after the Wizards’ 123-98 loss to the 76ers.”

Wall got a technical in the second quarter after he scored on a layup and clapped his hands loudly in frustration over not getting an and-1 call on the play.

Asked what led to the tech, Wall countered by asking, “How many free throws did I shoot today?” Two said a reporter after consulting with the final box score. “There’s your answer,” Wall said. “I got a tech for clapping my hands. I got fouled a couple of times. Used to it by now…. “I have nothing to say to them. I have no respect for them. Simple as that. I get the same excuse every time,” said the 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard. “Just cause I’m stronger than everybody I don’t get those calls. I have no respect for them. They do their job. I do my job. I have nothing to say about them or nothing nice to say toward them.”

Wall can get out his checkbook and write the $25,000 fine now if he wants. It’s coming.

Wall has attempted 134 free throws this season, tied for 15th in the NBA, and his free throw rate (percentage of fouls drawn to shot attempts) this season is in line with his past couple of seasons. Wall averages 6.1 free throw attempts per game, 16th in the NBA.

We’ll see if Wall’s outburst has the desired effect and he gets a few more calls in upcoming games. That said, the effect from these frustrated outbursts often never comes at all, and if it does, it doesn’t last long.