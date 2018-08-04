John Wall questions Raptors' handling of Demar DeRozan before trade for Kawhi Leonard

John Wall values loyalty more than most NBA players and he was not impressed with how the Raptors treated DeMar DeRozan.

John Wall has been around long enough to know how the business of the NBA works and how quickly allegiances can change. Players get traded, deals can fall through and ultimately everyone is out for themselves and their own interests.

But the way the Toronto Raptors and general manager Masai Ujiri operated in trading DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs along with other assets for Kawhi Leonard didn't sit well with the Wizards point guard. Wall is friends with DeRozan and can't help but feel for the guy after how everything went down.

"It was interesting. In my opinion, I don't think there was loyalty shown on DeRozan's part," Wall said. "This is a business and you understand that. [But], if you talk to me man-to-man, then just be honest with me. We're all grown men."

DeRozan was frustrated after leaving a meeting with Ujiri earlier in the offseason feeling reassured he would not be traded. Then, he got dealt and didn't feel there was proper communication from the Raptors throughout the process.

Wall has been with the Wizards his entire career and can see why that would be bothersome. He values loyalty very highly and DeRozan's situation was out of the ordinary in his eyes, even for the NBA.

As for the trade itself, Wall said he wasn't surprised that Leonard got shipped to the Eastern Conference.

"We knew something was going to happen, we didn't know what was going to happen. We knew the Spurs didn't want to trade him to the Western Conference, but it's for one year to test it out and see how it goes," he said.

