John Wall to opt in (as expected)

HoopsHype
·2 min read
Michael Scotto: As expected, John Wall is going to exercise his $47.4 million player option for next season, I’m told. After that, the Rockets will have time to look for a trade to move Wall. If Houston can’t find a trade partner for Wall, his representation at Klutch Sports is expected to work with the Rockets on a buyout agreement before next season. A potential buyout agreement would allow Wall to take advantage of the (free agent) market. Wall turns 32 in September. He’s healthy. I’ve heard he’d like to be on a winning team and have a role.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
ICYMI: The futures of Stephen Silas, Christian Wood, and John Wall, contract extensions and trades! I looked into my crystal ball to make prediction of what to expect from the Rockets this offseason audacy.com/sportsradio610…10:35 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The futures of Stephen Silas, Christian Wood, and John Wall, contract extensions and trades! I looked into my crystal ball to make prediction of what to expect from the Rockets this offseason audacy.com/sportsradio610…4:25 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Eric Gordon (Out – Right Groin Soreness)
Anthony Lamb (G League – Two Way)
Trevelin Queen (G League – Two Way)
Dennis Schröder (Out – Left Shoulder Soreness)
John Wall (Out)
Christian Wood (Out – Left Hamstring Tightness) – 3:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The futures of Stephen Silas, Christian Wood, and John Wall, contract extensions and trades! I looked into my crystal ball to make prediction of what to expect from the Rockets this offseason: audacy.com/sportsradio610…1:46 PM

The LA Clippers and the Miami Heat are among the teams known to have interest in Wall should he become a free agent -via marcstein.substack.com / January 26, 2022

