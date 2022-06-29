John Wall officially waived by Rockets

Keith Smith: John Wall has been officially waived by the Houston Rockets, a league source tells @spotrac. Wall gave up exactly $6.5M in his buyout with Houston.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

John Wall has been officially waived by the Houston Rockets, a league source tells @spotrac.

Wall gave up exactly $6.5M in his buyout with Houston. – 11:47 AM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

2022 #Rockets Free Agency Primer —

A look at their cap situation post-John Wall, intel on potential targets, inaugural big board, burning questions. It’s all there.

The Ringer @ringernba

Landing with the Clippers would be the perfect scenario for John Wall. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/GkfkliPfdy – 7:02 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Guys want to play.”

@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why he’s not surprised @John Wall reached a buyout with the #Rockets.

#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/dqCVu0qunu – 5:17 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

From the #Rockets : The team has reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best.

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Rockets have officially agreed to a buyout with John Wall. “From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best,” the team said. – 3:17 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Per #Rockets PR:

The Houston Rockets have reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best. – 3:16 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 How the draft shook out

🏀 The Nets drama

🏀 Where Deandre Ayton goes

🏀 John Wall to the Clippers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

A comparison to LA Clippers depth now entering the offseason with pending addition of John Wall (if they retain everyone they want) and the beginning of Clippers-Mavericks 2021 series, the last time the team was fully healthy pic.twitter.com/KVVE99WJfi – 2:51 PM

Salman Ali: From @Houston Rockets: “The Houston Rockets have reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / June 28, 2022

David Aldridge: John Wall will give back $6.5 million of his $47.3 million salary for 2022-23 in his buyout with the Rockets, per league source. -via Twitter @davidaldridgedc / June 28, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 27, 2022