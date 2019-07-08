John Wall looks ripped in new Instagram photo as rehab from Achilles injury continues originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

John Wall is only five months removed from a rupturing his right Achilles tendon, and probably won't play another NBA game until at least next February.

But based on his latest Instagram post, it appears that Wall is working to get back on the court as soon as possible.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, right? Wall, working out at the Core Fitness in Miami, has the face of determination, or someone who feels they have something to prove.

With the caption, "I peep the energy and I smell the doubt, but I'm going to taste the victory!!" Wall acknowledges that he has doubters following his injury, but vows to get back and lead his team.

"I'm one of those guys that's very driven by all the hate and all the negative talk I'm getting," Wall told NBC Sports Washington last week. "Keep it going. Everybody said I can't be myself, I won't be nowhere near as good again. That's all the other stuff that's going to fuel me."

As far as his rehab, Wall told NBC Sports Washington he was on the verge of starting to jog a couple of weeks ago.

Newly-signed Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas knows how Wall is feeling, as Thomas had a long road to recovery following a hip injury he suffered in 2017.

After the Wizards shared Wall's photo on Twitter, Thomas replied with his signature phrase, "#ThatSlowGrind."

The Wizards should be pleased with Wall's progress and his determination to return to the court, but they know they must take the longterm view and not rush their All-Star point guard back.

