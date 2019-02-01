John Tortorella rips Blue Jackets with another classic rant

John Tortorella blessed us with yet another spectacular rant on Thursday.

Not holding anything back during his meeting with the media, the Columbus head coach detailed just how frustrated he was with the Blue Jackets’ compete level in their loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Get your popcorn ready, this is peak Torts. Especially the aggressive microphone adjustment at the beginning. He’s so pure.

“It’s a good team we’re playing and it was a god-awful team that I coached the other night, so hopefully we’ll answer the proper way,” Torts noted. Asked if his players shared the same sentiment, he responded with: “They better, or they’ll get their ass kicked.”

And he wasn’t done there. The bench boss also added that his team played with “absolutely no balls at all” against the Sabres.

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella was livid on Thursday. (Getty)

While the team’s effort was lacking on Tuesday, it didn’t help that the club is dealing with a crucial injury to Boone Jenner.

“I’ve got one centre playing. One!” he said, referring to Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Heading into Thursday’s clash against the Winnipeg Jets, the Blue Jackets have lost three straight.

