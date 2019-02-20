John Tortorella rips Anthony Duclair: 'I don't think he knows how to play'





John Tortorella was at it again on Tuesday night, but this time the outspoken coach’s antics may have gone a bit too far.

With Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin sitting out last night’s game against the Canadiens with an illness, Anthony Duclair drew back into the lineup — he was a healthy scratch the previous night when Columbus faced off against Tampa Bay. Tortorella, who was questioned on why Duclair was a healthy scratch against the Lightning, offered few words with his explanation.

Asked why Duclair is a healthy scratch again, Torts said: “bad listening skills.” Wouldn’t elaborate. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) February 18, 2019





But the cantankerous coach apparently had much more to say about Duclair prior to the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday night, reports Arpon Basu of the Athletic.

Here are Tortorella's comments on Duclair in full. As you'll see, he mentioned Duclar's high skill level and upside, but man, he let loose on the kid. pic.twitter.com/pogTRcRprw — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 20, 2019





Tortorella continues by describing Duclair as a player who’s gone “off the rails.”





Duclair has 11 goals and six assists in 50 games this season. His career certainly hasn’t progressed in the way many had expected when he was drafted by the Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, but Tortorella’s tough-love approach won’t do much to improve Duclair’s confidence.

It won’t do much for Tortorella’s relationship with the young player, either.

Anthony Duclair (91) on ice for Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire)

