John Tonje recants recent commitment to Lobos, UNM then lands University of Arizona transfer

Apr. 28—There are some commitment issues going on with Lobo basketball.

John Tonje, the former Colorado State Ram and Missouri Tiger wing who on Thursday committed to the UNM Lobo men's basketball team with a post on social media with the words "God is great" and a photo of him on the Pit ramp wearing a Lobos jersey, will not be playing for UNM next season after all.

The Journal has learned from multiple sources that after Tonje's decision to play at UNM, he later accepted an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers instead. He has not yet publicly announced that decision on social media, but did, sometime prior to Sunday morning, delete all of his social media posts pertaining to his commitment to the Lobos.

It is unclear when Tonje or Wisconsin plan to announce his commitment there.

In a very sign-of-the-times afternoon for the Lobo basketball team, however, the team on Sunday afternoon got a commitment from another forward — 6-foot-9 Filip Borovicanin, a Serbian-born two-year player who played in 20 games this past season for the University of Arizona. UNM had been recruiting Borovicanin for a few weeks.

In his social media announcement, Borovicanin wrote: "Grateful for my time at Arizona, now onto the next chapter! Excited to join Coach Pitino and the Lobos family at New Mexico. #committed"

Borovicanin, who averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds this past season, has two years of playing eligibility remaining.

He also played for Serbia's U19 World Cup team in Hungary over the summer, averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in seven games.

Future Lobo teammate Jovan Milicevic, a prep recruit who is playing in Arizona but is from Canada and the son of two Serbian-born parents, was quick to welcome his future Lobo teammate to the fold, acknowledging their unique bond.

"Two Serbians. ... Welcome Brother #GoLobos #Balkan," Milicevic wrote on social media.

The Lobos now have three open scholarships for the coming season.