John Tonje, formerly of Colorado State and Missouri, is transferring to UNM

Apr. 25—One checked out. One checked in.

College basketball's revolving door saw one UNM Lobo guard enter the transfer portal on Thursday and another player jump out of the portal to join the Lobos for the coming season.

A few hours after redshirt freshman guard Braden Appelhans entered the transfer portal, wing John Tonje announced he was transferring to play his final college season with the Lobos.

"God is great," Tonje posted on his Instagram page followed by a wolf emoji and a heart emoji beneath an image of him wearing a No. 9 Lobo jersey with the word "COMMITTED" in the background.

Tonje is a a 6-foot-6 graduate transfer who was with the Missouri Tigers this past season but is a familiar name around the Mountain West, having made 46 starts over four seasons with Colorado State between 2020 and 2023. He played just eight games for the Tigers in the 2023-24 season due to a recurring foot injury.

When the Tigers decided to shut Tonje down for the season in January, head coach Dennis Gates said, "He was one of our best players during summer workouts before suffering the setback and, unfortunately, the injury has prevented him from being completely healthy and reaching the levels he is accustomed to."

Last summer, Tonje also played for the Cameroon National team. It's unclear what specifically the injury was or when it occurred other than it happened before Missouri's season started.

Tonje averaged 8.6 points per game and 2.9 rebounds in 122 games with the Rams.

CSU was 5-1 vs. the Lobos with Tonje, including a 1-1 split in the Pit in games played in February 2022 (a CSU win) and December 2022 (a UNM win). In six games against UNM, he averaged 12.2 points and 1.7 3-pointers per game. In just his senior season, 2022-23, those numbers jumped to 20.0 points per game and six made 3-pointers against the Lobos

His size, experience and ability to to both shoot from the outside and attack the rim when healthy make him an ideal fit for a wing or "3" position on the Lobos roster.

Tonje is the second Lobo transfer to commit to UNM this week, joining North Texas transfer C.J. Noland, a 6-foot-4 former four-star recruit who spend his first two seasons at Oklahoma.

Both help the Lobos' size issues in the backcourt after losing three-year starting guard Jaelen House (6-0) to exhausted eligibility and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (6.2), who transferred to Temple.

The starting rotation for the Lobos is expected to include point guard Donovan Dent (6-2), forward JT Toppin (6-9, and who has entered his name into the NBA Draft with the option to return to UNM) and center Nelly Junior Joseph (6-10). Competing for time at the starting "2" and "3" spots in the backcourt will be returning guard Tru Washington (6-4), Noland, Tonje and returning forward Mustapha Amzil (6-9). Rising sophomore Quinton Webb and incoming freshman point guard Kayde Dotson are each expected to add to the backcourt depth.

Messages left with Tonje by the Journal went unreturned on Thursday. So, too did messages left earlier in the week with new Noland.

The Lobos now have three available scholarships for the coming season.

The NCAA's transfer portal closes at the end of the day May 1, meaning a player intending to try to transfer and still be eligible next season to play must be in the portal by then, but recruiting those players and adding them to a roster can happen into the fall semester.