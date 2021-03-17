John Thompson Jr. knew Patrick Ewing could bring Georgetown a title

John Thompson Jr. knew Patrick Ewing could win Hoyas a title originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

John Thompson Jr. was one of the greatest coaches in basketball history and a trailblazer. When he led Georgetown to the Final Four in 1982, he became the first Black head coach to take a college basketball team that far. Two years later, he became the first Black coach to win a title.

But he wasn't just a legendary, Hall of Fame coach of the Hoyas. He was also quite prescient, according to his sons.

"He went to see Patrick’s team play when Patrick [Ewing] was a sophomore," Thompson's son Ron told NBC Sports Washington. "He saw this young man running up and down the floor, blocking shots, moving with the guards, keeping pace with the game. And I remember him telling his assistant coach at the time, he said if you get me him, I’ll win a national championship."

Ewing, of course, would go on to be the centerpiece on the national championship team in 1984 (and two other national title runners up). The big man is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and he had one of the most successful college careers ever.

But for as much credit as Thompson deserves for finding Ewing, there still creeped in a little doubt before his first college game. Not that it lasted very long.

"I remember [Thompson] telling a story about how he thought Patrick was soft, because the other bigs that they had would just pound Patrick and he wouldn’t retaliate, he wouldn't bounce back, he wouldn’t respond," Ron Thompson said. "He said this kid may not be as good as we thought. And then the first game somebody just bumped him, and Patrick just turned around and just leveled the guy. And it was like 'Oh my God, what are you doing?' They ran out there. But game time, the light would just switch. And this person would just arise."

That fire helped turn the Georgetown program into a college basketball juggernaut, especially in March. The 1984 run wasn't Ewing's first trip to the championship game (and it wouldn't be his last), but according to some, the banner was a foregone conclusion by the time he got there again.

"It’s easy to say now, but that Kentucky game in the semifinals felt like the national championship," John Thompson III told NBC Sports Washington. "Once they beat them...I think everyone felt they were going to win the next game."

Now Ewing is hoping to repeat history, though this time as a head coach and, more importantly, an underdog. It's a position Ewing was never in during his basketball career, but now the Hoyas can play the role of Cinderella as a 12-seed that only reached the tournament after a miracle run to win the Big East Tournament.

Ewing is the first person to win the Big East tournament as both a player and a head coach, and now he wants to be the first person to do the same for the NCAA Tournament at Georgetown.

But even if the Hoyas' March run ends early this season, Ewing's legacy at Georgetown is plenty secure.

"He took the program, you know, to the next level," Thompson III said. "Without a doubt."