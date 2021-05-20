John Terry taunts Tottenham fans after Aston Villa win in front of 10,000 crowd

Terry mocked Spurs fans after Villa’s win (Getty Images)

Chelsea legend John Terry mocked Tottenham fans for their club’s trophy drought after Aston Villa beat Spurs 2-1 on Wednesday evening.

The 10,000 crowd inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took great pleasure in singing their song about Ledley King being a better defender than Terry.

But Villa’s assistant coach got his own back after his side completed an impressive Premier League victory over Ryan Mason’s dejected Spurs team.

Terry turned to face the Spurs supporters and held up a trophy, mocking the North London club who have not won any form of silverware since 2008.

Later that night Terry shared a screenshot of a social media account relaying his gesture to the Tottenham fans and added several laughing face emojis.

The 40-year-old won a host of major trophies with Chelsea including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and one Champions League.

In another post, the former England captain continued his ribbing of Spurs by referencing all the times he beat them as a player.

He said: “Great way to bounce back tonight. I enjoyed that one.

“Well done Ollie Watkins and a big congratulations to Carney Chukwuemeka and Jaden Philogene-Bidace. Superb team performance. Different stadium, Same old story, 3 points...”

Aston Villa moved up to 11th place in the table with the victory, while Tottenham have now slipped to seventh place.

